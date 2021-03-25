fbpx

COVID-19: Ghana records slight decline in active case

BY: graphic.com.gh

Ghana's active Coronavirus (COVID-19) case has seen a slight decline an update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed.

The number of active cases which stood at 3,091 as of March 19, 2021 has decreased to 2,911 on March 20, 2021; out of which 33 were severe and 13 critical.

The country has also recorded 106 new cases bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 89,893.

The update from GHS indicated that nine more people have died, increasing the death toll to 734.

It also said the number of persons who have recovered/discharged from the disease is now 86,248.

Main breakdown

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest case count of 49,716 followed by the Ashanti Region with 15,234, Western and Eastern having 4,102 and 3,218 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Savanna Region has recorded the lowest case count of 117 infections.

