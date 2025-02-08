Next article: Patrons of Anchored in Love assured of maximum safety on Volta Lake

Court sentences laptop thief to three years imprisonment

GNA Feb - 08 - 2025 , 13:02 1 minute read

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a painter to three years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing an HP laptop computer belonging to a graphic designer.

Kelvin Boateng was sentenced to three years each on unlawful entry and stealing. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the court, presided over by Mrs Christiana Eyiah-Donkor Cann, that Dennis Appau, the complainant, was a graphic designer at La, a suburb of Accra, where the convict worked as a painter but lived at Agbogbloshie.

He said on December 31, 2024, at about 1030 hours, the complainant and witnesses in the case were working in his office when the convict scaled the fence wall into one of the offices, stole the computer and bolted.

Inspector Alorwu said the convict was seen by a witness carrying the computer and raised the alarm. The convict hid the laptop in an uncompleted building close by.

The complainant, upon detection of the theft, mounted a search together with the witnesses and found the convict with the laptop computer.

Prosecution said he was arrested and handed over to the police for investigation.

Boateng admitted the offences during investigations and was duly arraigned.