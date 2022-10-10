Court remands Agradaa in police custody

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa, the Founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry at Weija in Accra, in police custody over the alleged money doubling scam.
Nana Agradaa was arraigned at the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah on Monday, charged with one count of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence.
She has pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled again her.
