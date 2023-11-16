High count of manganese in fuel currently on market causing growing complaints of bad fuel - COPEC

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 16 - 2023

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) says it has found out that there is a possible high count of manganese in the fuel currently on the market, which has resulted in the growing number of complaints of bad fuel by a cross section of consumers.

"Our findings on the issue so far, points to a possible high count of manganese in the fuel which in itself could be dealt with by the application of some additivations to counter any adverse impacts it could have on the rather few vehicles so far affected and are thus entreating the public to seek for these additives that could help correct the issue as opposed to resorting to rather expensive plug changing and undue maintenance routines.

There are complaints from many motorists to the effect that they have been experiencing high acceleration in their vehicles in the last week or two, with some vehicles jerking in some instances.

COPEC in a press statement dated November 16, 2023, issued by its Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah said "the past few days have seen a surge in complaints by largely users of gasoline across the country of having been served by one Oil Marketing Company or the other of some suspected bad fuel.

It said from what begun as the usual suspicions by consumers of not receiving the expected quality or quantity at the pumps, the chorus has sadly grown increasingly louder over the days, with users of particularly Honda make vehicles complaining the most though some other cars have also complained one way or the other over suspected bad fuel which for a good number of consumers had led to them ultimately replacing their car plugs and forced maintenance routines even on vehicles whose dates for going for maintenance were clearly not due."

It said whiles commending the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for their swift response in getting to promptly investigate the menace, "we are also appalled by the seeming unending phenomena as complains by consumers affected by the situation continue to come up on a daily basis."

"We are by this demanding of the NPA to expedite their efforts in addressing the issue and ensure whatever the probable cause(s) of this menace is promptly nipped in the bud latest by or before the end of this week."

"Failing of which will lead to a suit on the Authority for reneging on their core mandate of ensuring every litre of petroleum products being sold at the various pumps meets the minimum standards," COPEC added.

