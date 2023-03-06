Company holds clean-up in Mamprobi

Diana Mensah Mar - 06 - 2023 , 06:58

A cleaning company, El-Sayus, has embarked on a clean-up exercise to tidy up the streets of Mamprobi and its neighbouring areas in Accra.

Last Saturday’s six-hour exercise, which started at 6 a.m., was dubbed: “Your Health, Our Priority”.

It was geared towards keeping the community clean to eliminate the chances of conditions induced by poor environment.

Staff of the organisation were joined by residents and staff of the district assembly to desilt gutters, sweep the streets, clear weeds and dispose of refuse.

The exercise was aided by a number of waste collecting tricycles positioned at vantage points throughout the clean-up route to facilitate easy collection of garbage.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of El-Sayus, Archibald Darko-Boateng, said there was a need to raise awareness on sustainable hygiene practices to create a good environmental footprint.

“Caring for our community and our environment is a necessity, and we are proud that our team and the entire community have embraced this exercise wholeheartedly," he said.

Mr Darko-Boateng also expressed the hope that the clean-up exercise would demonstrate the community's commitment towards cleaniness.

He added that the exercise would not be a day’s event, and promised to assist the assembly in its clean-up exercises.

Commendation

Mr Darko-Boateng urged members of the community to ensure the proper disposal of filth and to desist from indiscriminate disposal of refuse, warning them to be canscious of the dangerous diseases they could bring.

The Assembly Member for the Mamprobi Electoral Area, Joseph Brown, commended El-Sayus for the innitiative, and promised to ensure good sanitation conditions within the community.

“Cleaning my environment has been one of my core mandates, and this exercise will go a long way to reduce floods in our community during rainy seasons.

We are very grateful for coming on board to support our community," he said.

Mr Brown urged the members of the community to take sanitation very seriously, and not to only rely on the assembly members and government to keep their environment clean.

"Let us sustain the clean-up exercise to promote good health, as negative sanitary practices and attitudes continue to retard efforts to ensure a clean environment in the community,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the government and stakeholders to support the assemblies with the necessary tools to undertake regular clean-ups, saying the assemblies were “seriously constrained”.