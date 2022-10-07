Community teacher wins 2022 National Best Teacher Award

A teacher at the Adenta Community Junior High School (JHS) in the Greater Accra Region, Stella Gyimah Larbi, has been crowned the 2022 National Best Teacher.
For her prize, she received a three-bedroom house worth GH¢300,000, an educational trip to Dubai, promotion on return and a Ghana Education Trust Fund scholarship to study abroad.
A tutor at the Buipe Senior High Technical School in the Savannah Region, Fati Issifu, emerged the first runner-up and took home a brand new pick-up truck and life insurance cover from Prudential Life.
A teacher at the Sefwi Bekwai SDA JHS in the Western Region, David Harrison Mensah, was adjudged the second runner-up and presented with a new saloon car.
Teacher award
The Ghana Teachers Prize 2022 awards were held in Tamale last Wednesday.
Cash prizes ranging from GH¢8,000 to GH¢15,000, as well as valuable items, were presented to 10 deserving teaching and non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) who distinguished themselves in other categories of the awards, including leadership, JHS, primary and kindergarten levels.
Held on the theme: “The transformation of education begins with teachers", the awards, organised by the National Teaching Council, in collaboration with the GES and its partners, sought to recognise the gallant contributions of teachers towards the attainment of quality education in the country.
The awards were part of activities to mark World Teachers Day (WTD).
The WTD is marked on October 5, every year to celebrate gallant teachers, as well as the introduction of the 1966 International Labour Organisation and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ILO/UNESCO) recommendations concerning the status of the teacher.
Acknowledgment
The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the guest of honour, acknowledged the remarkable contribution of teachers to the attainment of quality education and national development.
He said the achievements chalked up by teachers could not be under-estimated, describing them as the bedrock of the ongoing reforms and massive investment in Ghana’s educational sector since 2017.
Dr Bawumia pledged the government’s resolve to continue to partner all stakeholders in education, particularly teachers, to ensure that the objective of producing graduates ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution was achieved.
“The government of President Akufo-Addo acknowledges the value of education to human development and nation building, hence our massive investment in our educational system, including our teachers. However, the massive investment in education will come to nothing if our teachers do not rise to the occasion and respond positively to the great vision of transforming our nation through education,” he said.
While commending the awardees for achieving the feast, he also charged them to continue to give of their best to help develop the future generation.
Work hard
For his part, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, encouraged teachers to continue to give of their best in the interest of the nation, in spite of the challenges they might be facing.
He pledged his outfit’s commitment to continue to champion the interest and welfare of teachers to help promote teaching and learning in schools.
Victory speech
In her victory speech, Ms Larbi expressed her appreciation for the award and said the gesture was a challenge to her to work extra hard.
