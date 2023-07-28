Combating depleting ozone layer: EPA to certify refrigeration technicians

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Jul - 28 - 2023 , 08:45

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is preparing a roadmap for the certification of all refrigeration technicians across the country as part of efforts to combat the depletion of the ozone layer.

The Executive Director of the EPA, Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, who made this known yesterday, said it was to incorporate standardisation, a code of professionalism and the use of right practices to help protect the ozone layer.

“This is to ensure that professionalism is incorporated into their practices so as to provide better services while ensuring environmental protection in the sector,” he stressed.

Event

Dr Kokofu was speaking at a ceremony held in Accra to hand over 40 sets of refrigeration tools and equipment to the National Air conditioning and Refrigeration Workshop Owners Association (NARWOA).

Each set contained appropriate tools and equipment suitable for use in the current technological trends including Piercing plier, Leak detector, Digital Vacuum pump, Flaring and swaging tools, Tube expander, Reamer, Vacuum gauge and Tube cutter.

The presentation, which was in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), brought together directors and staff of the organisations and senior members of NARWOA.

Eliminating HCFC

Dr Kokofu explained that the country’s consumption of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), an ozone-depleting substance (ODS), was in the servicing of refrigeration and air conditioning (RAC) equipment.

Therefore, he said, the provision of some basic tools and equipment to the refrigeration association formed part of the country’s Hydrochlorofluorocarbon Phaseout Management Plan (HPMP) Stage II project which sought to continue gradually to eliminate the use of HCFCs

The EPA Executive Director said the cost of most of those tools and equipment had resulted in members of the association and their technicians using unprofessional means to approach their work resulting in associated hazards and negative environmental consequences.

‘‘However, these tools and equipment will strengthen the capacity of the association and enhance the effectiveness in mobilising them while coordinating and promoting self-regulation, norms and standards of good service to their customers,” he added.

Targets

The Head of Environment and Climate at the UNDP, Stephen Kansuk, expressed the optimism that the country was on course to meet the targets of the Montreal Protocol on Ozone Depleting Substances.

This is an international treaty designed to protect the earth’s fragile ozone layer by banning as well as phasing out the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances and reducing their abundance in the atmosphere.

He, therefore, urged the association to make proper use of the gadgets, in spite of their limited number and equally urged the media to spread the word about the dangers of such greenhouses and added that combating ozone depletion was a collective responsibility.

The President of the association, Solomon Quaye, who received the tools on behalf of the association, expressed gratitude to the agency and the UNDP for adhering to their pleas.

Mr Quaye, also, said out of about 5,000 members of the association, the two organisations had, over the years, successfully trained about 2000 of them in recovery, recycling and good refrigeration practices and safe handling.

He assured that they would continue to avail themselves for training in how to keep the environment safe.