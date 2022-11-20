Climate Vulnerable Forum Parliamentary Group holds bilateral meeting with US Congress members at COP27

The Chairman of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Global Parliament Group (GPG), Dr Emmanuel Marfo, undertook a number of activities on the sidelines during the Conference of Parties (COP) 27 in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.
One of them was when he led the CVF GPG to meet a delegation from the US Congress lee by the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.
At the event, Dr Marfo took the opportunity to talk about the CVF GPG and made mention of some of its activities.
They included steps that were being taken to highlight the need for clean energy.
Dr Marfo also charged the US Congress to support the Climate Prosperity Plan being pursued by the CVF member states.
The Member of Parliament for the Oforikrom Constituency, urged the US Congress members to look at areas they could raise funds for countries vulnerable to climate change.
On her part, Nancy Pelosi called on public and private sector players in the US to support the most vulnerable nations in the world.
The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo currently chairs the CVF of nations vulnerable to climate change in the world.
The CVF expected that loss and damage agenda was going to be adopted and its financial arrangements agreed through negotiations backed by the the CVF submissions and Payment Overdue Campaign for more developed countries to pledge and release funds for actions of climate change impact on vulnerable nations.