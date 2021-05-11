Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah arrested for filming National Security 'restricted' area

A journalist with Accra based Citi FM, Caleb Kudah was Tuesday afternoon arrested by the National Security for filming a restricted security area at the Ministry of National Security.
Mr Kudah reportedly sent images of what he recorded to a colleague journalist at Citi FM, Zoe Abu Baidoo who was also picked up as an ally by security operatives.
Operatives from National Security stormed the premises of Citi FM at Adabraka and picked up Zoe Abu Baidoo for questioning.
She has since been released.
Kudah is said to have gone to the National Security premises [Blue Gate] around the Accra Sports Stadium to meet someone.
While waiting for the person at the car park in the premises of National Security, he reportedly started filming or taking pictures at the premises which is a restricted security area and therefore cameras are forbidden.
He is said to especially captured the vehicles which were at the car park, some of which belonged to staff of National Security and others are seized vehicles.
National Security operatives spotted him and arrested him and found out that he had already sent the images to Zoe Abu Baidoo, his colleague at Citi FM.
The National Security operatives proceeded to Citi FM at Adabraka in Accra and picked up Zoe Abu Baidoo as an "ally" for questioning.
As of 6pm, Caleb Kudah was still in the custody of National Security, but there were indications he was going to be released.
Kudah is popular with the Back Stage television programme on Citi TV, where he presents issues in a humorous way.