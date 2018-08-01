Choose good role models for inspiration - Lady Julia

The wife of the Asantehene, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, has advised students, especially girls, to choose good role models and let them inspire them to higher heights in their chosen fields of endeavour
.
Lady Julia gave the advice when she interacted with some students of the Ntonso Adventist Girls Senior High School (AGSHS) who were at the Manhyia Palace to pay a courtesy call on her.
The delegation from the school, led by the Queen mother of Parkoso, Oheneyere Akyaamaa, who is also a French tutor in the school, also included the headmistress, her three deputies, the school’s accountant, a pastor and thirty members of the school choir.
The wife of the Asantehene used the occasion to present an amount of GH¢5,000 to the choir for the procurement of choir robes, a request they had made earlier.
Background

Authorities of the school then decided to visit Lady Julia so they could interact with her and tap into her motherly love and pieces of advice which she always gave to students each time she had the opportunity.
The school, as a symbolic honour, has named a new 2,000 seating capacity assembly hall block after Lady Julia in appreciation of all her support to the school and her interest in the development of education, especially girl-child education in the country.