Cedar Mountain Church A-G celebrates Rev Wengam's elevation

Congregants of the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Church used their Sunday service to celebrate the election of their lead pastor, Rev Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam as the General Superintendent-elect of the Assemblies of God (A-G), Ghana.
On Sunday during church service, congregants, almost all clad in white – showed up in their numbers to celebrate the elevation of their head pastor.
It was a joyous mood all around as from the worship, praise and exaltation, it was all about thanking God for His goodness.
Rev Wengam, his wife Monica and their two young children were welcome into the auditorium with thunderous celebration and applause
Prophesy come true
Delivering the word of exaltation, the Regional Superintendent of the Greater Accra East of the A-G, Reverent Andrews N. Awintia said the election and elevation of Rev Dr Wengam was prophecy fulfilled.
“This was a prophecy that came a long time ago, and was destined to happen. When the time came, no man could stop it,” the preacher said,
He said Dr Wengam had served the Church with humility and gone through the rungs and deservedly, elevated to lead the church into its next phase.
“This is a man who has well-cut his teeth in the doctrines of the church, bid his time to learn and serve and now, primed to lead the church into the next phase into the centenary.
“Under him, Assemblies of God Church will be more popular and prosperous not just in Ghana, but around the world.
“Under his leadership, the world will know A-G Ghana has never known before. Indeed, there are exciting times ahead,” Rev Awintia declared.
Prayers
After the sermon, Rev Awintia led the congregation to pray for God’s special anointing on Dr Wengam and his family as he begins this new role.
Humbled and grateful
In a brief remark, Rev Dr Wengam, himself sporting a white suit, described the outcome of the elections as humbling.
He expressed his deep-felt appreciation to members of the Cedar Mountain Chapel for their overwhelming support through out the entire process.
“I’m humbled but grateful for the support you have shown and given me. As we embark on this new role, I hope I can continue to rely on your support to carry my vision for the Church through.
Rev. Wengam said one of his vision would be to “unite Assemblies of God for true spiritual revival and greatness.”
He said with the support of all Assemblies of God members, he would be able to leave a legacy of “visionary and progressive leadership of integrity, shift, speed, open heavens, and fulfilment of the Great Commission.”
Children celebrate too
The children’s ministry of the church was not left out of the celebrations as the children, also dressed in their pretty white clothes, also played around with inflated balloons congratulating Rev Dr Wengam.
Election
Rev Dr Wengam was last Thursday (August 4) elected the sixth General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana during the 30th biennial General Council meeting of the A-G, Ghana in Cape Coast.
He got the mandate from majority of the 3,046 delegates who chose him ahead of three other candidates to serve a renewable initial four-year term.
The results as declared by the Electoral Commission Officer who supervised the elections, Rev Dr Wengam polled 1,856 representing 60 per cent of the votes, exceeding the 50 +1 per cent vote required to win.
The General Superintendent-elect takes over from Rev. Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso who has completed his tenure after serving three four-year terms, having been elected as the fifth General Superintendent in 2010.
The other aspirants were Rev. Dr. Savior Kofi Apedo , Rev. Dr. Bismark Kwame Bansah ( an immediate-past General Secretary of the Church), and Rev. Dr. Sam Ato Bentil, a former Treasurer.