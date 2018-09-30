CBN Ghana aids deprived communities with potable water

At barely four years, little Comfort Adjetey could hardly keep pace with her older kith and kin as they artfully balanced their receptors of water and lunge homewards.
They had just come to fetch water from the Anfam stream for the use of their households, a daily chore to live in a village, especially where state provision of potable water is a pending dream.
Comfort bears her own bucket of water and dutifully strides off behind the others. She slips but manages to keep her ‘treasure’ still on her head. What she loses is one foot of her slippers. The momentary mishap leaves her a few meters behind the older folks who keep on pressing towards home at Owusukrom.
She picks her slipper up and struts it on, a couple of quick steps trying to catch-up with the rest but it goes off again, her feet wet and slippery from stepping into the Anfam stream the entire village have depended on at all times except the dry seasons. When the stream dries where to get water can be any distances in kilometers.
Comfort looks up with tears welling up her eyes as her kith leave her behind in the bushes. She yells at them to wait for her and as she manages to rejoin them, she moves all the way to the front, wiping her tears with her half-drenched dress.
Later in the day, all that changed, almost 360 degrees in reverse. Comfort is smiling along with her parents and a number of inhabitants of Owusukrom, located in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region. They gather around the newly constructed borehole pipe to provide all-year round water for the people. Their songs of praise loud, and on their lips the name of the Christian Broadcasting Network Ghana, (CBN Ghana), the charity organization that heard their cries and offered them the potable water they so desired.
The joys of the people were understandable. If for nothing at all, the perennial hunt for water during the dry season has been catered for. Again, bilharzia will not be condemning the farmers to spend weeks in sick beds.
Among those counting their blessings was Andrew Larbi Lartey, assemblyman for Amanfoso/Coaltar Electoral Area, who said water-borne diseases have for decades bedeviled the community and was happy relief has finally come.
He wanted other philanthropic bodies to visit them with particularly a public place of convenience. But he was so grateful to CBN Ghana and partners of 700 Club and prayed God’s blessings on their undertakings.
“We brought you water, and we can see you are all happy. But we recommend you drink the living water that will quenches thirst permanently, we want you to drink from Jesus”, said Sammy Addotei, an engineer at CBN Ghana who led the installation exercise.
The charity in August 2018 alone inaugurated 40 such projects for the support of deprived communities, and between July of last year and July of 2018, no less than 120 communities have been assisted with boreholes.
Beneficiary communities include Kwaboanta Dabira, Kwaboanta Budukrom, Kwaboanta Datekrom, Kwaboanta Tulaku, Kokosiase No. 1 and No. 2, Anfaso, Owusukrom, Tetekasum all in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region.
Others are Moseaso, Kotokye Atiaso, Kyirenkum Abeykrom, Bonsahu, Nkohunoho and Kayereku villages in the Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region as well as Appiah Opong Akura in the Jasikan District of the Volta Region.
CBN is already scouting to begin another year of boreholes provision, and according to Olusola Oyesola - National Director - CBN Ghana, the charity has spread its boreholes distribution to seven regions so far.
He told Graphic Online that helping alleviate the plight of needy communities is a godly calling CBN will continue to support and expressed hope the remaining three northern regions of Ghana will soon taste the presence of CBN.
CBN Water Wells projects are funded through generous support of 700 Club International partners.
“We call on churches, corporates and well-meaning Ghanaians to become 700 Club International partners to enable us do more”, pleaded CBN’s National Director.