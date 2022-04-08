CAL Bank pledges to partner UPSA

Cal Bank has pledged to partner the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).
The CEO of Cal Bank and alumnus of UPSA, Phillip Owiredu gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on the management of the university.
The courtesy call was to offer a sponsorship package for the University's upcoming Academy of African Business and Development (AABD) conference slated for April 17, 2022.
The CEO said the door to Cal Bank is open to UPSA for any partnership.
The university's management thanked Mr Owiredu for his support.
The Global Alumni President of UPSA, Francis Dadzie called for the support of all alumni members, wide and far, to help improve their alma mater.
The Academy of African Business and Development is committed to fostering functional education, broadening and deepening global understanding of the various challenges facing African development and business, and advancing alternative solutions to Africa's business and economic challenges.