Businessman builds ICT centre for alma mater

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Aug - 09 - 2023 , 07:57

A businessman, Emmanuel Bright Obeng Nyarko, has constructed a modern Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre for his alma mater, Akyem Asuboa North D/A Junior High School, in the Birim North District in the Eastern Region.

The GH¢360,000 facility is connected to electricity and equipped with furniture, 25 computers and accessories.

The Asuboa ICT centre brings to three the number of such facilities Mr Nyarko had personally put up for schools in the district since 2019.

The other facilities are located at Akyem Bontodiase and Akyem Adwafo.

Inaugurating the centre at a ceremony at Asuboa last Friday, the Chief Executive of the Akyemansa District Assembly, Paul Asamoah, commended Mr Nyarko for his commitment to the development of the district, and urged other resourceful people from the area to also contribute their quota towards the progress of the district.

He said apart from the ICT centres, Mr Nyarko had singlehandedly provided a mechanised borehole for Asuboa, and sponsored the education of many students in tertiary institutions.

Mr Asamoah gave the assurance that the government would complete the tarring of the Oda-New Abirem main road by the end of next month, while the agenda 111 hospital facility in the district would be ready for use by the end of 2023.

The front view of the Asuboa North D/A ICT centre

He announced that the government, through the district assembly, had provided all the junior and senior high schools in the district with the necessary facilities and logistics to enhance teaching and learning.

The Chief of Asuboa North, Nana Agyei Bekoe, expressed gratitude to Mr Nyarko, popularly known as Great Kofata, who owns and runs Kofata Motors at Abossey Okai in Accra, for constructing a bridge on the outskirts of the town to facilitate the movement of the people to and from the outlying communities.

The Akyemansa District Director of Education, Joyce Afriyie Agyapong, stressed that the ICT facilities would make the teachers and pupils in the area computer literates.

She, however, advised the teachers to take proper care of the facilities, and to ensure that they were properly looked after.

Ms Agyapong thanked Mr Nyarko for donating desktop computers and photocopiers to the district education office.

Mr Nyarko said he provided the ICT centres for the three schools to enable the staff and pupils to be abreast of the current trends in the world.

He also donated large quantities of junior high school textbooks on English Language, Mathematics and Integrated Science to the pupils of Asuboa JHS.

He advised the final-year JHS students to strive to come out with flying colours in the ongoing BECE, with the assurance of awarding scholarships to those who would excel in the examination.