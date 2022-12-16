Businessman appeals support for Accra Newtown Experimental JHS

A South African based Ghanaian businessman, Mr Benjamin Quashie has appealed to government, relevant stakeholders and old students of Accra Newtown Experimental 1 JHS to come to the aid of the school to establish strong educational ties for students.
He made the appeal when his year group of 1997 donated laptops and projectors in support of the educational facilities of the school yesterday, December 14, 2022.
“This school has shaped and contributed greatly to who we are now but today, it is faced with many challenges and the Old students Association is here to offer our support.
“The year group of 2017 has taken it upon ourselves to contribute our quota towards the development of this school which has shaped the minds of many leaders in our country today.
“As such, making this presentation on the school’s Speech and Prize Giving Day is heartwarming and gives us a sense of fulfilment to positively impact these young ones who we were like some years back,” he said.
He also urged the students not to be restricted by the limited resources of the school but be purposeful and be great beneficiaries of the knowledge they are acquiring.
“Through the training, we had from this school, some of us are doing very well by God’s grace and we will continue to support our alma mater so that the young ones will also grow to become important products of our society,” he added.
The Speech and Prize Giving Day was the first of its kind organised by the Accra Newtown Experimental 1 JHS. The occasion was attended by Municipal Education Director for Ayawaso Central, old students, teachers, studentsand parents.
According to the head teacher of the school, the Speech and Prize Giving Day forms part of activities to transform the school.