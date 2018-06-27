Brobbey Commission recommends creation of six new regions

The Justice Brobbey Commission has presented its report to President Akufo-Addo and recommended the creation of six new administrative regions in Ghana.
The new regions are to be known as Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East and Savanna.
According to Graphic Online's Presidential Correspondent, Donald Ato Dapatem, the commission recommended that two regions should be created out of current Brong Ahafo region to have Ahafo and Brong East, two out of the current Northern region, to have North East and Savannah.
The others are one each, from Western, to be known as Western North and another from Volta to be known as Oti.
The Justice Brobbey Commission presented its report to President Akufo-Addo Tuesday evening.
Referendum
The Electoral Commission is expected to hold a referendum in the regions where 50 per cent of the people in the affected areas have to vote in the referendum.
At least 80 per cent of the votes cast should be in favour of the decision before the said region can be created.
The creation of six new regions is a campaign promise by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.
In accordance with Article 5(2) of the Constitution, the President appointed a commission of enquiry to enquire into the demand and to make recommendations on all the factors involved in the creation and alteration of the new regions.
What is left is for those in favour of the new regions to work hard and use their influence and authority to make it possible that all the people will come and vote and 80 per cent of them will say "YES", we want a new region.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh