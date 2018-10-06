Bride-turned-widow in 24 hours speaks: Says Allah knows best

Janatil Firdaws Yakubu, the bride who lost her husband in a fatal accident barely 24- hours after their wedding, has finally spoken about her tragedy.
She says she is grateful to Allah for sparing her life.
In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, although mourning, Firdaws said she was feeling great after the accident.
Commenting on the incident, she said, “I thank God for giving me my life. All that I can is Allah knows best. Allah knows best.”
Firdaws lost her husband, Disu Kamaru on Sunday, September 30, 2018 after a vehicle run into the car which was conveying them to their wedding reception.
The two blessed their marriage in Takoradi the day before in accordance with Islamic practice and were in Accra Sunday for a post wedding party.
The post wedding celebrations was to take place at the Africana Guest House, opposite the TF Hostel at Atomic Junction.
However, on their way to the venue, a vehicle trying to overtake another vehicle run into theirs at Madina.
The couple were rushed to the Legon Hospital but Disu Kamaru was pronounced dead on arrival.