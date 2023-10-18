Bernice Sawyerr leads new Echo Change ambassadors

Yaa Senya Kuffour Oct - 18 - 2023 , 07:25

A Not for Profit organisation, Echo Change, aimed at empowering young individuals to cause practical change in the society, has appointed ambassadors to its noble cause.

Among such newly appointed ambassadors is a graduate of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Bernice Fumilayor Sawyerr.

She is expected to advocate and cause change in the area of climate change as led by the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 for the appointment period of two years.

Advocacy

Ms Sawyerr said climate change posed threats to the environment and human lives in diverse ways hence it was important for all to work hand in hand to reduce activities that posed harm to the society.

She noted filth in the country was responsible for the numerous floods that occurred when there was little or a heavy downpour.

Thus through clean-up exercises and campaigns she would advocate and educate the public on the need to keep clean environment void of filth while adopting the culture of recycling to reduce or eradicate filth that took over our societies and choked gutters.

Ms Sawyerr called on the public to support the cause to protect the environment by rightfully disposing of rubbish to ensure that society was bequeathed with green health for the current and future generations.

She further commended the organisation for the opportunity to positively impact the society and involve the youth to actively find lasting solutions to the challenges faced in the society

The organisation is mainly to empower the youth through skills development, leadership, advocacy, and global awareness activities, with a focus on enhancing quality education and addressing climate change.

It is driven by hosting regular climate change seminars for awareness, conducting monthly sanitation exercises and organising workshops for digital and entrepreneurship skills among the youth

This is to help build on its sustainability plan of establishing entrepreneurial groups, promote community-driven solutions to collaborate with diverse stakeholders such as local NGOs, government agencies, and private sectors for additional resources and innovative solutions.