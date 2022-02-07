Ban on tilapia importation still in force — Fisheries Minister

The ban on the importation of tilapia is still in force, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, has said.
Therefore, anybody caught importing tilapia illegally into the country would be dealt with according to the law, she added.Follow @Graphicgh
"Let me make it clear that the ban on the importation of tilapia is still in force. The ministry will work hand-in-hand with the security agencies to stop the illegal importation of tilapia into the country,” the minister said.
Importation
"Anybody caught importing tilapia illegally into the country will be dealt with in accordance with the law," Mrs Koomson said at the inauguration of the Volta Catch Tilapia Depot, operated by Tropo Farms Limited, at Galilea in the Ga South municipality in the Greater Accra Region last Friday.
The smuggling of tilapia into the country, especially along the borders, has been a problem. The situation is prevalent around places including Elubo and Aflao, where tilapia is cheaper than what is produced in the country.
The smuggled tilapia, which is mostly frozen, finally ends up on markets in Accra and other places.
The situation has been a challenge to major tilapia producers such as Tropo Farms, which could not survive along the borders in its attempts to open depots in those areas because of the smuggled product.
Commendation
Mrs Koomson commended Tropo Farms for the establishment of the facility, adding that it would not only provide fresh fish for the people of Galilea, Amanfro, Kasoa and its environs but also create job opportunities and facilitate the economic growth of the area.
She said the establishment of the depot was in line with the ministry's developmental agenda of promoting sustainable aquaculture along the entire value chain.
"Aquaculture development offers the nation the alternative to bridge the gap between the demand for and supply of fish. Ghana has the potential for aquaculture development due to optimal developmental conditions, such as good soil condition and temperature, the availability of water bodies and high demand for fish locally.
"The government, for its part, has established hatcheries to supply fingerlings to operators. It also offers free extension services," she emphasised.
Moreover, Mrs Koomson said, it was also rolling out a nationwide flagship programme — Aquaculture for Food and Jobs — and providing tilapia or cat fish fingerlings.
Replicate
The Marketing Manager of Tropo Farms, Mr Collins Amuah Badwah, said the company had set up several projects that had benefited communities in its catchment areas and sought to replicate its good work within Amanfro as a fulfilment of its aquaculture development.
"Tropo Farms is ready to contribute significantly to stakeholders to make the dream a reality. We encourage all of you to take good care of yourselves in these uncertain times and consume only high quality tilapia from Volta Catch," he said.
He said Tropo Farms, which is the producer of Volta Catch Fresh Tilapia, had supplied the Ghanaian market with quality and affordable tilapia for about 25 years and was currently the leading producer of tilapia in West Africa.
The Chief Operating Officer of Tropo Farms, Mr Andries Zwaga, expressed the commitment of the company to increase production to meet demand and reach out to more people.
The Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Kwashie Gborlor, commended the company for establishing the depot in the area, thereby helping to create employment opportunities for the people.