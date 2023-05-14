Ban on drumming and noise-making commences May 15 - AMA

GraphicOnline May - 14 - 2023 , 17:39

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that the annual ban on drumming and noise-making will be in effect from Monday, May 15 to Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The AMA in a statement said it had set guidelines to be followed during this period in the interest of peace, harmony, and national security.

The guidelines state that all churches are expected to carry out their activities within their premises and refrain from the use of musical instruments. Loudspeakers are also banned from being positioned outside the premises of churches, mosques, and pubs, and roadside evangelists must cease their activities during this period.

Religious bodies and traditional authorities have been advised to show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another.

Additionally, the Ga Traditional Council has put a ban on funeral rites and their related activities.

The AMA further disclosed that only a task force consisting of AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service, and representatives from the Traditional Councils will enforce the abatement of noise in the metropolis, warning that no other person or group of persons should be seen enforcing the directive.

The statement urged all residents in the jurisdiction of the AMA to cooperate and comply with the directive during the period.