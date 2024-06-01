Featured

ATU, Marriott Hotel partner in academia-industry relationship

Emmanuel Bonney Jun - 01 - 2024 , 07:43

THE Accra Technical University (ATU) and Accra Marriott Hotel have entered into a partnership to strengthen academic and industry collaboration in the hospitality sector.

Advertisement

The two institutions have, therefore, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in pursuit of that.

The acting Vice-Chancellor of the ATU, Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, signed on behalf of his institution while the General Manager of Accra Marriott Hotel, Luciano Scelza, initialized on behalf of the hotel.

Signing

At the signing ceremony at the ATU, Prof. Acakpovi expressed optimism about the collaboration.

He intimated that the agreement would facilitate knowledge exchange and professional development for the university's faculty.

“Working closely with Marriott’s team of experts, our educators will gain insights into the latest industry trends, innovations and best practices,” he said.

For his part, the General Manager of Accra Marriott Hotel conveyed his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

He highlighted the importance of providing students with practical experience to complement their theoretical studies.

He added that the collaboration was the first of its kind, with more in the offing to ensure that students benefit immensely.

“We don’t want to give a job; we want to give a career and brighter future for everybody. We want to use our name, our standard operating procedures and our policies to make sure this dream comes true for our students,” he said.

Framework

The MoU aims to establish a comprehensive framework for cooperation between the two institutions, focusing on practical training, research collaboration and knowledge transfer.

The initiative is designed to enhance the practical training of students in the hospitality industry, ensuring they acquire both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience.

The primary objectives of the MoU include training students with the necessary theoretical knowledge and practical skills to meet the human resource needs of the hospitality industry, enhancing the relationship between academia and industry, and promoting the growth and self-development of ATU students through exposure to best practices.

Key components of the collaboration will involve practical training in hospitality management for students and teaching staff, practical attachment and internship programmes, research collaboration, and knowledge transfer through seminars, workshops, and guest lecture series.

The partnership is expected to address the skills gap and reduce shortages in the hospitality industry, producing a job-ready workforce and improving the employability of ATU graduates.

Additionally, the MOU provides an opportunity for the staff of Accra Marriott Hotel to receive certification from ATU.