Namoo, Pulmakom, Mognori border posts renovated

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jun - 01 - 2024 , 07:25

THE renovated Namoo border post in the Bongo District in the Upper East Region has been inaugurated.

Together with a newly constructed water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facility at the border post, the intervention was undertaken under the “Strengthening the Northern Borders of Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo” project.

Similar renovation works have also been carried out at the Pulmakom and Mognori border posts in the Upper East, while the Bunkpurugu border post in the North East Region is also currently undergoing renovation.

The project, implemented by the International Organisation of Migration (IOM), was funded by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) of the Government of the United States of America (USA).

As part of the project, 20 system administrators and end users have completed training in the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS) while the process was underway, for the installation of the MIDAS border management information system and the completion of the MIDAS end user cascade training.

Significant leap

Commissioning the renovated border post last Wednesday, the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah, said the installation of the MIDAS border management information system represented a significant leap forward in the country’s border management capabilities.

She said the system, which was already operational in Hamile and Kulungugu, would support the real time traveller with information collection, processing, storage and analysis of traveller information as well as empower intelligence in border management.

She said the government remained committed to investing in infrastructure, technology and most importantly the training and well-being of border security personnel, including officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

She stressed: “With the installation of the cutting-edge MIDAS system, we are ushering in a new era of intelligent border management, which will streamline processes for legitimate travellers and cargo, by reducing wait times and fostering economic activity.”

On behalf of the government, Ms Eyiah, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Gomoa Central Constituency in the Central Region, expressed gratitude to IOM and the INL for playing an instrumental role in strengthening border security through the renovation of border posts and provision of patrol equipment, among others.

Intervention

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, , Kwame Asuah Takyi, said the intervention would contribute to the free movement of people across the various border crossing points and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of border operations.

He added that it would help in obstructing the movement of criminals and terrorists and implementation of the necessary health precautions at the various border entry points. He said “together with key stakeholders, we will build a future in securing the borders and managing migration for the economic development of the country.”

He gave assurance that the GIS would not spare any effort in ensuring the effective maintenance of the facilities to stand the test of time.

Happenings in Sahel

A Senior Programmes Manager, IOM, Nnamdi Iwuora, said due to what was happening in the Sahel countries in terms of border security, the IOM would continue to undertake interventions until all Ghana’s entry points were covered.

He indicated that the intervention had a component of changing the way travellers were processed for people who move in and out of the country, hence the departure from manual to digital processing through the MIDAS system.

He added that the IOM would continue to support residents living in the various border communities with livelihood empowerment activities to assist in border security operations.

In a brief remark, the Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, said all the facilities provided in the region under the project would be put to good use to achieve the intended purpose of enhancing migration management at the border posts in the region.

Writer’s email: [email protected].