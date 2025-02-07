Featured

Attorney General drops charges against Democracy Hub protesters

GraphicOnline Feb - 07 - 2025

The Attorney General (A-G) of Ghana has filed a nolle prosequi, effectively discontinuing the case against several individuals associated with the Democracy Hub protests, including prominent activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and social media influencer Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio, also known as Ama Governor.

The decision, dated January 2025, indicates the A-G’s disinterest in the prosecution, although the state has the option of reviving the case at a latter date if it chooses to do so.

The protesters, who were arrested and charged following a demonstration, had been granted bail earlier, with the exception of Barker-Vormawor.

The activist had initially been denied bail due to pending treason felony charges from a separate case. The charges against the group had sparked widespread public debate, with many Ghanaians and civil society organisations calling for their release, citing concerns over freedom of expression and the right to protest.

The A-G’s decision to file a nolle prosequi—a legal term indicating the state’s intention to discontinue prosecution—was formally submitted to the Circuit Court in Accra. The document, signed by the Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, stated that the state no longer intends to pursue the case against the accused individuals.

Among those named in the court documents are Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Michael Amofa, Nii Ayi, Frederick Boateng, Deportee Iddrisu Yusif, Wendell Isaac Yeboah, Fanny Otoo, Samuel Samakor, and Felicity Nelson. Additionally, Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio, who faced separate charges under suit number D2/38/2025, was also included in the AG’s decision to drop the case.

The Democracy Hub protests, which took place in 2024, were part of a broader wave of demonstrations calling for greater government accountability and transparency. The arrests of the protesters had drawn significant attention, with many viewing the charges as politically motivated.