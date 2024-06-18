Featured

Ato Forson ambulance case: Prosecution grills Jakpa on meeting with Attorney-General

Justice Agbenorsi Jun - 18 - 2024 , 18:41

The businessman standing trial with the Attorney-General over the ambulance case has told the High Court that he cannot confirm whether the Attorney-General knew him before filing the charges against him in December 2021.

Under the cross-examination of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Richard Jakpa told the court that he had met the Attorney-General in his cousin, Justice Yonni Kulendi’s house even when Godfred Dame was a Deputy Minister.

He added that at the time, the A-G was not his friend and as a result, he could not confirm whether Mr Dame knew him as a person.

The DPP also put to the accused that the A-G did not also know that Jakpa was Justice Kulendi’s cousin.

He replied, “I can’t confirm that for him because I’m not in his memory, he is the best to answer that”.

WhatsApp number

On their WhatsApp conversation, the DPP suggested to the accused person that he sent about 68 messages to A-G and the A-G in return sent only two responses.

The DPP further suggested to the accused that the first time that the A-G gave any assistance to him was at the instance of Justice Kulendi, who called the A-G to get his assistance for him (Jakpa) to go home after executing his bail.

Answering the question, Mr Jakpa said he only asked his cousin for the A-G’s number because he wanted to show gratitude for intervening in what he described as an attempt by EOCO to frustrate him over his surety justification.