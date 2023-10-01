Ato Afful: Graphic MD wins Print Media CEO of the Year award

Kweku Zurek Oct - 01 - 2023 , 08:18

At this year's Ghana CEO Awards, Mr. Ato Afful, the Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), was recognised as the CEO of the Year in the Print Media category.

The award was received on his behalf by the Editor, Graphic, Mr. Theophilus Yartey.

The event, held last Saturday in Accra, celebrated over 30 Chief Executive Officers from various private and public companies for their contributions to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals in Ghana.

According to the organisers, Globe Productions, awardees demonstrated a steadfast commitment to sustainable development through practices such as eco-friendly business operations, investments in clean energy, improved working conditions, and initiatives promoting access to education, healthcare, job opportunities, skills training, and financial inclusion.

Latif Abubakar, CEO of Globe Productions, highlighted that the awards serve as a platform to honour visionaries who have thrived against challenges, turning ideas into reality. He noted that this year's recipients were selected for their significant contributions to realizing SDG goals in Ghana.

In attendance, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, encouraged businesses to invest in projects benefiting local communities. The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, underscored the pivotal role of private sector-led innovation, investment, and collaboration in achieving SDG targets, particularly in reducing global poverty.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, also called upon business leaders in Ghana to collaborate with the government in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Among the distinguished winners, the Founder and Managing Director of Zeepay received the CEO of the Year (Private Sector) award, while the President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, George Agyekum Nana Donkor, was honored as CEO of the Year (Africa). Dr. Kenneth Kwaku, an international business consultant, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other notable awardees included Mr. Daniel Asiedu, Managing Director of OmniBSIC Bank, who was named the Personality of the Year (Private Sector); Rocky Dawuni, founder of Aquarian Records, was awarded CEO of the Year (Music); Sammi Awuku, Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), was recognized as CEO of the Year (Public Sector); and Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid,the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), was acknowledged as Personality of the Year (Public Sector).

Additional winners included Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, who was honored as CEO of the Year (Chamber); Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, was awarded CEO of the Year (Power); Kennedy Osei, the General Manager of the Despite Group of Companies was named Young Achiever of the Year; and Professor Amin Alhassan, the Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, received the CEO of the Year (Electronic Media) accolade.