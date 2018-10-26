Assin chiefs call on Comptroller-General of Immigration

A delegation from the Assin Effutuakwa Traditional Area in the Central Region, led by the Krontihene of Effutuakwa, Nana Kyeremantten Krampa II, has paid a courtesy call on the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, at the service’s headquarters in Accra.
The visit, which was at the request of the CGI, afforded both parties the opportunity to deliberate on issues of mutual concern, including the encroachment of the Immigration Service Academy and Training School’s (ISATS’s) land by some natives of Assin Fosu.
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Assin Central, Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako, accompanied the chiefs.
Encroachments
Mr Takyi expressed displeasure at persons encroaching the land and called on the chiefs to stop such persons.
He also appealed to the chiefs to make available to the service parcels of land that were within the enclave of ISATS for acquisition. “This will really help in the expansion of facilities at both schools and also create a buffer zone between the school and the adjoining community,” he added.
For their part, the chiefs concurred with the observation made by the CGI and assured the MCE of their preparedness to stop the encroachers.
The chiefs, however, noted that a determination could only be made on the adjoining lands after the land had been surveyed.
Working committee
Mr Baako gave his full support to the request by the service to acquire the adjoining lands to enable it to declare the area as a security zone.
A committee was formed to liaise with the chiefs and the MCE to work out modalities for acquiring the adjoining lands and the necessary compensation to be paid by the service.
The committee, which has two months to submit its report, is headed by the Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI) in charge of Legal, Research and Monitoring, Ms Baaba Asare.
Present at the meeting were the DCGI in charge of Finance and Administration, Mrs Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh, and the DCGI in charge of Operations and Command Post, Mr Laud Akwasi Affrifah.