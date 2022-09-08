Asenso-Boakye cuts sod for library, others

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama in the Ashanti Region, Francis Asenso-Boakye, last Monday cut the sod for the construction of a community library and school wall project for the Bantama Ahenbronum community.
When completed, the 100-seater community library, which is being financed by the Bantama legislator and a group of friends, will contain reading rooms, Information Communication and Technology (ICT) hall, two washrooms, office for the librarian, among others. The facility will be the first of its kind to be provided for the community.
Duration, beneficiaries
The project is expected to be completed in six months and is estimated to benefit more than 2,000 students, teachers, researchers and other beneficiaries in the community.
Sod-cutting ceremony
At the sod-cutting ceremony, Mr Asenso-Boakye said the facility would be a useful platform for knowledge acquisition, including ICT education for schoolchildren in the community.
He noted that as an indigene, who was born and raised in the community, the absence of a well-functioning library negatively impacted his studies as a child. He, therefore, encouraged schoolchildren in the area to fully utilise the facility upon its completion to enable them to broaden their knowledge.
The MP said when the project was completed it would provide students with a secure, conducive learning environment and give them access to relevant information and would also encourage the learning of ICT.
“As the MP, I will continue to offer my modest contribution towards the development of the constituency by providing tailor-made solutions that will meet the peculiar needs of the constituents,” Mr Asenso-Boakye further pledged.
He said he hoped the residents of the community, especially the youth, would take advantage of the facility when it was fully completed.
Appreciation
The Metropolitan Director of Education, David Oppong, emphasised that reading was the bedrock of development and thanked the MP for his commitment to the educational well-being of his constituents.
The Board Chairperson of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), Dr Helena Asamoah-Hassan, pledged the support of the GLA to make the project successful.