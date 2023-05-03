Asare Bediako SHS receives 100 mono desks from Fifty 50 club

Graphic.com.gh May - 03 - 2023 , 17:00

Asare Bediako Senior High School at Akrokerri in the Adansi North District of Ashanti has received a donation of 100 mono desks from an Obuasi based non-governmental organisation, the Fifty 50 Club.

The value of the desks is GH¢25,000. The donation followed an appeal from the school for assistance.

According to the headmaster of the school, Emmanuel Asiedu, the school has a furniture deficit of close to 600 with a student population of over 1,700.

He added that the school has no fence wall which poses a security threat to students.

Aside that, there is no dormitory on campus for the girls as they are housed outside the campus in rented apartments.

Apart from the donation to Asare Bediako SHS, the Fifty 50 Club also offered a scholarship, covering tuition, hostel and other incidental costs to one Clifford Wilson, who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi

The club handed over GH¢10,000 to him, which covers the 2023/24 (2nd year) fees and related charges.

The President and Founder of the Club, Jacob Edmund-Acquah handed over the desks to the school and the scholarship to Wilson.