AMA organises women empowerment summit

Joshua Bediako Koomson Aug - 02 - 2023 , 06:08

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Monday organised a women's empowerment summit for women in the informal sector.

The summit provided them with the opportunity to learn, share and discuss issues on financial literacy, partnerships in women's economic empowerment, women's health and how to start a business.

Speakers at the event were the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Peace and Love Hospital, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai the Founder of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor; the Branch Manager of UBA, Josephine Amo-Asare, and the Founder of Nyonyo Essentials, Chichi Yakubu.

As part of the summit, which took place at the AMA Head office, the participants were also provided with a free health screening.

Economic empowerment

The Chief Executive of the AMA, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, noted that most of the medium to small-scale enterprises within the Central Business District (CBD) of the Metropolis were owned by females, but a substantial number of them were short-lived due to lack of proper financial decisions and inability to create the avenue for growth in their businesses.

“Experience has shown that improving women’s economic opportunities and access to productive resources has a major impact on their overall social status which also directly impacts society,” she said.

Some participants in the event

Ms Sackey recognised women’s economic empowerment and financial inclusion as key to achieving the 2023 agenda for Sustainable Development.

She said despite that there were several women-owned businesses and institutions, a significant number of women were still unemployed while others also suffered from financial and business challenges.

She mentioned some challenges women faced, including barriers in their economic development due to factors such as lack of skills or low level of education, lack of access to financial inclusion, inability to find decent livelihood and the burden of childcare.

Assembly’s interventions

In the Accra Metropolis, under the Department of Social Welfare, she said some interventions were rolled out to improve the well-being of women and the vulnerable in communities.

She said the assembly took care of issues affecting children by supporting them in their maintenance or helping with child custody among others.

The chief executive said the assembly had also partnered with some organisations to revamp some of the daycare centres within the assembly to ensure that they provided children with the maximum care.