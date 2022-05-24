Albert Donkor: As we wait for Nkoranza killing verdict, who was he?

There are sharp discrepancies between police accounts of how 27 year-old Albert Donkor of Nkoranza, in the Bono East region, died, and the accounts of his family, friends and youth of Nkoranza.
While the police claim he was shot in an anti-armed robbery operation, family and friends say the police took him out of his home and executed him.
It is also unclear when he died.
What has been established by the two sides however, is that the young man suffered a violent death. He was killed. The police say they are investigating the circumstances of his death.
But who was Albert Donkor?
Albert Donkor, popularly known as "Balonso" was a businessman who sold Multi TV decoders and accessories, Roman Catholic rosaries and unisex slippers.
He was also a Multi-TV satellite dish installer, who used to travel beyond Nkoranza South Municipality to work for companies and individuals.
Donkor completed the Nkoranza Technical Institute in 2016 and joined Muti-TV decoder dealers after completing school.
He was the third born of his parents and a footballer, who used to participate in community games.
Donkor was also said to be a regular gym goer who used to join his friends at the gym to exercise every morning, before his trading activities.
He was said to have sometimes taken over as a gym instructor, when the main instructor was absent.
Donkor was a Roman Catholic, very popular in the community, with a calm and friendly disposition.