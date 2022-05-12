Akwanor Family of Ashalaja assures developers of safety

The Akwanor Royal Family of Ashalaja in the Ga South District in the Greater Accra Region is collaborating with the Ghana Police Service to weed out "criminal" elements terrorising developers in the area.
The move, the family said, was part of a broad strategy to ensure that the area became peaceful and devoid of the menace of land guards to make the community attractive to investors willing to partner with the people to develop the area to create jobs for the youth.
Press conference
Addressing a news conference at Ashalaja last Friday, a Principal Elder of the Akwanor Royal Family, Major John K. Addy(retd), assured all developers and prospective landowners in the area of their safety and security.
He entreated landed property developers who had acquired land in Ashalaja to deal directly with the new head of the family, Ismaila Nii Armah Quansah.
"We wish to inform all developers and all those who are now coming to purchase land in Ashalaja that all the documents and judgment on the land in Ashalaja are in the custody of the Akwanor Royal Family who hail from Simpa-Winneba," he said.
Police
The Ngleshi-Amanfro District Police Commander, Superintendent Augustine Okanta Akrofi, told the Daily Graphic that the command had intensified patrols in the area and had also told the people to be law-abiding.
He said the police were determined to flush out hooligans and miscreants from the area to enable landowners to develop their property in peace.