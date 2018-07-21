Akufo-Addo backs IGP to sanction erring police officers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has backed measures taken by the Inspector General of Police (IGP),
Mr. David Asante Apeatu to sanction the police officer who assaulted a woman at the Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans in Accra on Thursday .
"Policemen are meant to protect citizens not to assault citizens. So, the measures that the IGP is taking to sanction the erring policemen and to try and make sure that these things don’t happen again, they have my complete support. I support a 100 per cent the measures that he has taken so that we can stop these incidents from proliferating" President Akufo-Addo said.
The President was speaking at a durbar of chiefs on Saturday at the Nayiri Palace in Nalerigu in the Northern Region as part of his three-day tour of the region.
He condemned the action of the police officer with no uncertain terms and pledged his support to seek justice for the woman assaulted.
The policeman whose assault of the customer of the financial institution went viral on Friday has been interdicted by the police administration for investigation and awaiting possible prosecution.
Frederick Amanor, popularly known as Skalla was seen in the video virtually punching and slapping the woman, Patience Osafo who had gone to the bank to withdraw her savings.