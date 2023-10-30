Tobinco supports flood victims with medications
MP, North Tongu ,Okudzeto Ablakwah receiving the items from Mr Tobbin

Getrude Ankah Nyavi

The Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Nana Amo Tobbin, has contributed medications and some relief  items to flood victims in the North Tongu District. 

The items are cough syrups, blood tonics, immune enhancers, painkillers, hand sanitizers, antibiotics and boxes antifungal.

The items also included food, water, bedding, and domestic goods. 

Nana Amo Tobbin explained that the donation was an expression of compassion and an effort to bring joy to those affected.

