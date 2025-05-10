Featured

Akatsi: Police arrest man with 92 slabs of suspected indian hemp

Jemima Okang Addae May - 10 - 2025 , 16:33 1 minute read

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man identified as Bukari Yakubu for possession of 92 slabs of a substance suspected to be Indian hemp. The arrest followed an intelligence-led operation conducted in the early hours of Saturday, May 10, 2025.

According to a police statement, the suspect was apprehended at his residence in Akatsi at around 1am after police had placed him under surveillance.

The operation formed part of efforts by the Police Service to clamp down on the illegal drug trade in the Volta Region and beyond.

A search of the premises led to the discovery of 92 compressed slabs of a substance wrapped in yellowish material, believed to be Indian hemp. In addition to the suspected narcotics, officers also retrieved two Royal motorbikes, which are suspected to be stolen property.

"Investigation conducted so far indicates that Bukari Yakubu has been dealing in narcotics within Akatsi and its surrounding areas," the police confirmed in their report.

Upon preliminary interrogation, the suspect admitted ownership of the seized items. He is currently in police custody and is assisting with ongoing investigations. Authorities say he will be put before court in due course.

The arrest is part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking and organised crime, as security agencies continue to intensify surveillance and intelligence operations across the country.

