AirtelTigo rebrands as AT

Kweku Zurek Jun - 22 - 2023 , 15:20

Telecommunications network AirtelTigo has announced its official rebranding as AT, effective from Thursday, June 22, 2023.

In November 2017, Airtel and Tigo merged to form AirtelTigo, offering a range of telecommunication services such as data, mobile money, and mobile voice services. Following the rebranding, the new name, AT, will be applied to all sub-brands, including AT Money, AT Business, AT Premier, and AT Insurance.

AT will also be featured in all future communications, marketing materials, and branding initiatives. While the brand name will change, the brand's colours will remain the same.

The Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo, Leo Skarlatos explained during a round table discussion that the shift to AT is a strategic move aimed at reflecting their commitment to simplicity, making it easier for customers to connect with the brand. He emphasized that the rebranding will not affect the company's management structure, products, or services.

Mr. Skarlatos assured customers that AT will continue to provide the same innovative services, with a heightened focus on user experience and customer satisfaction. The company remains dedicated to simplifying its customers' lives.

He further expressed his belief that the name change will strengthen the brand's identity and reinforce its dedication to growth and simplicity.