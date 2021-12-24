AirtelTigo commends Prempeh College

Management of AirtelTigo has commended Prempeh College for emerging winners of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
The telecommunication firm also congratulated officials of school for their efforts and dedication in raising brilliant contestants to win the championship, to bring their championship tally to five.
The acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AirtelTigo, Mr Emmanuel Adjei, said this when winners of NSMQ 2021, Prempeh College, paid a courtesy call on AirtelTigo.
A press release issued by AirtelTigo in Accra on December 21 said “The winners of the NSMQ competition, Prempeh College paid a courtesy call to the senior management team and staff of AirtelTigo, sponsor of the Highest Scorer Award in the annual competition.”
The purpose of the visit was to provide an opportunity to the reigning champions to share their experiences and the positive impact the competition has had on their lives with AirtelTigo.
AirtelTigo was elated to receive the team that comprised representatives from Prime Time, the winners, and some teachers from Prempeh College.
Contestants praised
Mr Adjei in the release praised the contestants for their outstanding performance during the competition.
Presenting a citation to the champions, he said, “We at AirtelTigo are happy to share in the excitement of your victory as the 2021 NSMQ champions and coming out as the AirtelTigo Highest Scorer from the one eighth stage to the winning of the competition”.
He reiterated AirtelTigo’s commitment to education as one of the pillars of its corporate social responsibility focus with special interest in the promotion of science and mathematics studies which were vital tools in various facets of nation building.
The senior management team at AirtelTigo also used the opportunity to encourage the contestants not relent after winning, but to continue their learning process beyond high school so they can equip themselves with requisite knowledge, and skills to help transform the country.
More collaborations
The representative of Primetime, organizers of NSMQ who led the team, Stephen Yankey, in the release noted, “We have enjoyed working with the AirtelTigo team on the NSMQ project and we look forward to more collaborations in the years to come. Once again, thank you, AirtelTigo for the support.”
The teachers and winners from Prempeh College also thanked AirtelTigo for the heartfelt reception and the kind sponsorship from the telecommunication company.
The team was given a tour at the AirtelTigo office and interacted with the staff. They were briefed on the various operations and product offerings.
The competition
Prempeh College recently won the 2021 NSMQ after a keen competition between the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School, Keta Senior High and Technical School.
AirtelTigo fulfilled its promise by rewarding them with GH¢10,000 for emerging as the AirtelTigo Highest Scorer in the grand finale.