AH Hotel upgrades to 3-star facility

A hospitality facility, AH Hotel and Conference, has accomplished another feat by upgrading into a three-star hotel.

The hotel had originally received a licence from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) as a provider of hospitality services in the two-star category.

“But now has a licence to operate as a three-star hotel,” a statement issued in Accra, said.

The AH Hotel and Conference is a limited liability company that is fully owned by a Ghanaian and was established in 2017 as part of the Jospong Group of Companies.

“The AH Hotel and Conference is one of the best locations for local and international conferences, from small get-togethers to significant conventions.

Our cutting-edge conference facilities will impress with two unique language translation systems outfitted with the best audibility technology and capable of handling up to four languages simultaneously,” it said.

The statement said the primary business goal of the facility was to maximise conferencing and leisure time,.

It said the hotel had one of the biggest lobbies among the three-star hotels' category in the country.

“As a result, despite only receiving a three-star rating, we distinguish ourselves from our competitors.

We provide services that are comparable to that of four- to five-star hotels.

“We are a business-minded hotel that, although being situated in a residential neighbourhood, has been successful in luring clients from the city's financial sector thanks to the superior services we offer in contrast to other hotels of the same grade,” it said.

The selection of food and beverage, including regional, international and continental cuisine, it said were all available at AH.