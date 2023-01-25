Agro Kings supports Asutsuare police

Rice producer, Agro Kings Foods, has renovated the Asutsuare Police Station and presented a brand-new motor bike to the station to aid mobility and security visibility within Asutsuare and its surrounding communities.
The gesture forms part of the company’s commitment to improve communities and lives of people within its operational enclave.
The renovation included structural works in the building, painting, ceiling fixtures and the installation of facial boards along the roof.
Handing over
At a ceremony to hand over the station to the police, the Managing Director of Agro Kings Foods, Angela Barnes, reiterated the company’s commitment to advance the socio-economic agenda of communities, especially within its operational zones.
She said “the renovation project and donation of a motorbike by the producers of Nana’s Rice” was consistent with the mission and goal of the company to advance human lives.
Ms Barnes further expressed optimism that the renovation project and the motorbike would enable police officers to work from a befitting station as they provided effective surveillance and security to the people of Asutsuare, a town that gained reputation as the leading rice hub within the southern belt of the country.
Gratitude
The Asutsuare District Police Commander, Superintendent Cletus Abadamlora, who received the motorbike on behalf of the outfit, expressed joy over the station’s facelift and “particularly Nana’s Rice’s thoughtful and commendable gesture”.
“On behalf of the Police Administration, we would like to thank Agro Kings for this great support, and we promise to use the facility and motorbike for the services for which it has been given to us.
“The renovated police station looks better, and we look forward to delivering improved services to the public,” Supt Abadamlora said.
Investment
Agro Kings continues to invest in several initiatives within the community.
In the last year, the company trained 300 smallholder farmers on farm practices and protocols that achieve higher yields, quality and sustainable agriculture practices and subsequently improved livelihoods.
The company also supports the farmers with farm inputs and mechanisation services.
The company also creates employment to improve the livelihoods of the people in the community through its various corporate social initiatives, as well as commercial farm expansions within the area.