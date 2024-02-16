Aglow International February prayers on Saturday

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 16 - 2024 , 11:26

The February Edition of the Monthly Intercessory Prayers for Ghana under the auspices of Aglow International comes off on Saturday 17, 2024 at the Forecourt of the State House at 7am.

A statement issued by the group said the programme, which is dubbed “IN DISTRESS” has as its theme ‘Have mercy on Ghana, O Lord, for she is in distress. (Psalm 31:9).

It said prayers would be offered for all sectors and stakeholders of the nation’s socio-developmental agenda.

Prayers would also be said for a transparent and peaceful conduct of the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections late this year.

It said the congregation would petition God to help the nation come out of its present predicaments.

The statement called on the general public to treat it as a civil responsibility and attend the programme in any optional attire.