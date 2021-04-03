After Domelevo’s exit: IMF pins integrity of Audit Service on two tasks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has observed that it was important for the Audit Service to continue to be a strong institution helping to protect the public purse after the exit of the immediate past Auditor General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, in March 2021.
The fund said the Audit Service should exhibit that strength by following up on reports that were outstanding prior to the retirement of Mr Domelevo.
Its first comment on the matter, the IMF's observation was contained in a response to Graphic Online’s questions on the economy, the 2021 Budget Statement and other issues of national importance.
The Resident Representative of the fund, Dr Albert Touna Mama, who responded to the questions, said the expected strength and integrity of the Audit Service in the absence of Mr Domelevo would be tested by the audit of arrears incurred in 2020 and COVID-19 emergency spendings, reports Graphic Online’s Maxwell Akalaare Adombila.
He explained that these audits of the use of state funds were crucial as they constituted critical parts of fiscal consolidation efforts and the proper usage of public resources.
Appointed Auditor General in December 2016, Mr Domelevo was retired early last month after a series of public spats between him and the Board Chairman of the Audit Service, Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman, over roles and the exercising of same.
It later degenerated into allegations of age cheating by Mr Domelevo, a chartered accountant, by Prof. Dua Agyemang, also a chartered accountant.
This led to the intervention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after the now former Auditor-General was said to have been unable to defend the allegations satisfactorily.
Daily Graphic:The Auditor General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, was retired this March. What do you make of the circumstances leading to his retirement?
