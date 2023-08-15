After 25 years of litigation . . .Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council members reconcile

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Aug - 15 - 2023 , 12:00

The Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council last Thursday met for the first time in 25 years due to a protracted chieftaincy dispute that halted the activities of the council.

Last Thursday's event attracted more than 400 divisional and sub-chiefs, kingmakers, elders and some queenmothers who expressed excitement about the ceremony, with some of them shedding tears of joy that at long last, the chieftaincy dispute had ended.

The historic traditional council meeting followed the admission of the Omanhene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area and President of the Council, Oseadeeyo Dr Frimpong Manso IV, into the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, after he had been gazetted by the National House of Chiefs.

Reconciliation

Speaking at the joyous occasion, Oseadeeyo Frimpong Manso, a US-based medical doctor, advised the chiefs and kingmakers to forget about the past and eschew all the negative activities that brought about the litigation with its attendant atrocities which had hindered the progress of the traditional area.

He stressed that he had forgiven all those whose actions and inaction brought about the litigation, stressing that his doors were open for reconciliation to accelerate the progress of the traditional area.

Oseadeeyo Frimpong Manso further urged all to commit themselves to the Omniscient God and pray for lasting peace for the area, emphasising that “without peace, unity and tranquillity, the reconstruction of the traditional area cannot be achieved.”

Development

Oseadeeyo Frimpong Manso said the traditional area abounded with arable land and rich natural resources and urged his subjects to assist with their exploitation to develop the various communities.

He promised to bring some American entrepreneurs to invest in the traditional area to create wealth and employment avenues for the numerous unemployed youth in the area.

The Akyem Kotokumanhene announced that he would soon form Akyem Kotokuman Council to mobilise the affluent citizens from the area, both home and abroad, to play their roles in the reconstruction of the traditional area.

The Omanhene seized the opportunity to express gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the National and Eastern Regional Houses of Chiefs for their yeoman's roles in bringing about lasting peace and unity to Akyem Kotoku.

Gyaasehene

Oseadeeyo Frimpong Manso also used the occasion to confirm the elevation of the Abiremhene, Obrempong Akwasi Amo Kyeretwie, who was the acting Gyaasehene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area as the substantive Gyaasehene.

The new Gyaasehene and the chief of Akyem Ntronang, Nana Asiedu Akora Il, swore the oath of allegiance to the Omanhene.

Other speakers at the function included the Krontihene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Gyamfi Saforo Kyereh; the Akyem Anamasehene and acting Nifahene of the traditional area, Obrempong Tabi Anom, and the new Gyaasehene, Obrempong Amo Kyeretwie.