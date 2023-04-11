Afro-Arab Group donates to Imam Jajah

GraphicOnline Apr - 11 - 2023 , 14:02

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Alhaji Salamu Amadu and the United Arab Emirates envoy to Ghana, His Excellency Amer Jamil Alalawi have donated food items and an undisclosed amount of money to the Chief Imam of Mamobi Mohammed Nuhu Jajah Karmode, a Zongo community in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Alhaji Salamu Amadu was joined by several youths from Zongo communities across the country to carry out the donation exercise.

The Ambassador noted that the donation was part of his duties as a youth ambassador for peace and development and that he intended to carry out the exercise every year to reach out to more lives.

"The donations form part of the activities earmarked for the Ramadan feast. It is our prayer that the Almighty Allah will shower his unflappable blessings on us and accept our fasting and prayers," he added.

The Chief Imam of Mamobi Sheikh Mohammed Nuhu Jajah Karmode expressed his gratitude to the team led by Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and prayed to the Almighty Allah to bless them.

He also appealed to those from the Zongos and inner cities who have been blessed by Allah to emulate the kind gesture of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and his team and support the people in their communities.

In addition to this, Alhaji Salamu Amadu had earlier donated to the family of the slain soldier who was murdered in Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra region last month.