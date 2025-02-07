Next article: Parliamentary probe committee to take action if Minority refuses to appear

Afenyo-Markin, Dafeamekpor, Annoh-Dompreh, and others set to face probe committee on Monday

Mohammed Ali Feb - 07 - 2025 , 15:45 2 minutes read

The Special Committee investigating the disturbances during the ministerial vetting process is set to resume its public hearing on Monday, with the chairman, Mr Emmanuel Bedzrah, stating that all invited Members of Parliament (MPs) are still expected to appear.

Addressing the media after Friday’s session on February 7, 2025, Mr Bedzrah said the committee had taken testimonies from ten out of the eighteen scheduled witnesses, but several key individuals, including MPs from both sides of the House, were yet to testify.

“So, honourable colleagues, we have been able to take witnesses, about ten out of the eighteen. We have Honourable Ayi, Honourable Collins Dauda, Honourable Dominic Nitiwul, Honourable Charles Asiedu, Honourable Patricia Agyei, Honourable Pius Kwame Nkuah, who was just identified by the Honourable Minister for Fisheries. These are the honourable members who were supposed to appear before us today, Friday, since it was postponed. And they were not able to make it,” he said.

He noted that there had been no formal explanation from the Clerk of Parliament regarding the absence of those expected to testify.

He reiterated that all invited individuals are still required to appear before the committee on Monday.

“We will continue with the public hearing again on Monday at 10 o’clock, this time to find out exactly what happened, especially regarding those involved in breaking chairs, tables, and so on,” he stated.

The committee has invited several key figures, including Honourable Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Honourable Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Honourable Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Honourable Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Honourable Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana, Honourable Michael Okyere Baafi, Honourable Rudolf Amoako-Gyampah, Honourable Mustapha Yussif, and Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah.

Mr Bedzrah also confirmed that the Clerk of Parliament, who was seen in video footage from the vetting session, has been invited to appear before the committee on Monday.

The committee, which was initially scheduled to submit its findings on Monday, has requested an extension until Thursday due to delays in the process.