Afari Military Hospital ready December

Contractors working on the 500-bed military hospital at Afari in the Atwima Nwabiagye District of the Ashanti Region have given an assurance that the hospital will be ready for inauguration by December this year.
A full training programme had also been put in place to bring staff up to speed on the operations of the modern equipment for full-scale operation after the official inauguration.
All of the physical infrastructure, including staff accommodation facilities and medical blocks, have been completed, while installation of equipment has advanced.
Inspection
During a site visit to assess the progress of work, Dr Said Deraz, the Chairman of Euroget De-Invest, the project contractor, expressed satisfaction with the pace and the quality of delivery of the construction team.
The team, which included the Country Director of Euroget, Mr Abraham Dwuma Odoom, and the project officer, Tiyuniba Imoro Mahama, was conducted round by the Resident Engineer, Abou Shamaa, and the Administrator of the hospital, Captain Agyenim Boateng, who stood in for the Commander of the hospital, Brig. Gen. P. K. Ayibor.
Mr Shamaa told the team that all was set to deliver one of the best healthcare facilities in the country to Ghanaians.
The Afari Military Hospital is one of the nine hospitals awarded to Euroget, an Egyptian investment company, for construction in the country.
The company has already completed and handed over five of those nine hospitals — the Wa Regional Hospital in the Upper West Region, the Ga East Municipal Hospital at Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region, the Ahafo Ano North Municipal Hospital at Tepa in the Ashanti Region, the Tain District Hospital in the Bono Region, and the Twifo-Atti-Morkwa District Hospital at Twifo Praso in the Central Region.
It will become Ghana's second military hospital after the 37 Military Hospital in Accra to complement the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as the chief referral medical facilities in the Ashanti Region and the rest of the middle sector.
In November last year, the Minister of Defence. Dominic Nitiwul, told Parliament, during a briefing session, that the new military hospital would be completed within a year upon the resumption of work on site.
In April this year, Euroget sub-contracted TeQV for mainly the finishing works to bring finality to the project.
Facilities
The facility has 17 specialist clinics, pharmacy units, theatres, laboratories, kitchen, laundry, morgue, among others.
It also has medical waste, sewerage, and water treatment plants, a 54-flat staff accommodation, a gas-generating system, a parking lot for more than 700 cars and a helipad.
It has a six-kilometre internal road network and 40-acre landscaping on the 260,000-metre square project area.