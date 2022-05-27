Adom Group unveils Abeiku Santana as brand ambassador

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for the Adom Group of Companies, a local real estate developer.
The role makes the 2021 Radio and Television Personality award winner the new advertising face for the Adom Group.
The subsidiaries of the company include Adom City Estates, Adom Heights, Ace Heights, Adom Charity, Blessed Adom Trading, and Orel City.
At the unveiling ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Adom Group of Companies, Dr Bright Adom, said bringing Abeiku Santana on board was to inform low-income earners about the affordable housing units available to them.
"We know the housing deficit is in excess of two million, and it has been prevalent for a very long time. So we are poised to bridge the housing deficit gap, and plan to build about 5,000 homes in the next five years.
"To be able to achieve this target, we thought about the need to bring on board Abeiku Santana to spearhead this campaign about providing affordable homes to low-income earners," he said.
Gratitude
Abeiku Santana expressed gratitude to Adom Group of Companies for the opportunity to be a part of the brand, and expressed his desire to add more value in the coming years.
"It is a great opportunity for me and a privilege to bring onboard my expertise in the area of marketing to inform Ghanaians, especially the middle-class group, as to the packages being offered by Adom City,” he said.
Managing Director of Orel City and Heights, Mr Kofi Adabor Ofori-Amanfo, said Abeiku Santana was a vital addition to the company's progress, especially for its new subsidiary Ace Heights.
Managing Director of Adom City, Rev. Opoku Adjei, said his outfit had over the years carved a niche as one of the affordable bracket estate developers, adding that it looked to reach more low-income earners with this partnership with Abeiku Santana.