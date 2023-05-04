Adentan Marshallans organise blood donation

Daily Graphic May - 04 - 2023 , 07:30

MEMBERS of Council 94 and Court 90 of the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, a Catholic friendly society, in collaboration with the St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, both at Adentan, have organised a series of blood donation exercises to support the blood bank of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The exercise was held at the St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Adenta, St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Oyibi and Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Catholic Church, Oyarifa.

The exercise was to help stock the blood bank of the hospital to save lives and formed part of the evangelisation activities of the society.

As part of the exercise, the society also provided free dental screening for the parishioners of the church.

The blood donation event, which has become an annual event on the calendar of the group, started last year as part of the Accra East Region of the society.

Last year, the Accra East Region alone managed to donate more than 400 pints of blood to the Ridge Hospital in Accra and this year, the numbers are expected to go up.

According to the Grand Knight of Council 94, Adentan, Knights of Marshall, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor, the exercise had come to stay and would feature on the annual calendar of events of the society.

As a Christian society, he said, the objective of the exercise was to help society to save the lives of people who might be in dire need of blood.

“Very often, we hear of women in labour need blood to enable them to deliver and families and loved ones have to run up and down looking for donors, and some unscrupulous people have also taken advantage of that and turned it into a money-making venture.

“We want to ensure that people do not lose their lives because there is no blood available to save their lives.

The blood you donate today, could save the life of your family member tomorrow or your own life, you never know when you would need it,” he said.

Appreciation

For her part, the Noble Lady of Court 90 of Ladies of Marshall, Adentan, Augusta Aba Eduful, was grateful to members of the society and the parishioners for their support in ensuring that the exercise was successful.

She was hopeful that they would continue to avail themselves whenever they were called upon to support such a worthy cause of donating blood to save lives.