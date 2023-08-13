Adbel Consult Travel Agency begins operations

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye & Diana Mensah Aug - 13 - 2023 , 13:42

Ghana's Head of Missions to Botswana, Thomas Okyere, has urged travel and tour operators in the country to do business with integrity, and with the sole aim of satisfying customers instead of being more concerned about making profit.

He said that, together with unity and professionalism, will bring out a vibrant private travel and tour sector which would boost the country's tourism sector.

"You should not be in a rush for too much profit but be focused on delivering quality service and customer satisfaction that would enhance the sector, improve tourism in the country and boost our economy," said Mr Okyere, who was speaking at a ceremony to officially outdoor Adbel Consult Travel Agency.

While charging the operators to deliver quality service, Mr Okyere also called on the public to not miss an opportunity to release stress whenever the need arose, by patronising local agencies to collectively boost the sector.

Unforgettable memories

The launch, held at the World Trade Centre in Accra last Thursday, brought together some stakeholders in the travel and tour sector, who hailed the opening of the agency.

The Chief Executive Officer of Adbel Consult, Victoria Nyarkpo, said her outfit aimed at giving travellers the opportunity to explore the unknown while immersing themselves in the diverse cultures to create unforgettable memories.

"Adbel is here to offer you that extraordinary travel adventure that will leave you spellbound," she said.

Mrs Nyarko added that it was the agency's top priority to inspire and connect people to the wonders of the world by giving them a thoughtful and carefully crafted travel experience.

She further indicated that Adbel Consult was committed to promoting sustainable and responsible travel practices that sought to protect the environment, preserve cultural heritage and support local communities.

"Through a personalised approach, the agency carefully selects tailor-made itineraries that would suit travellers' desires and aspirations as they embark on their journey," she said.

Beyond travels and adventure, she encouraged individuals to take advantage of the agency's friendly packages to unravel the world's wonders and other economic ventures.

"I invite each one of you to join us in celebrating the joy of travel, the thrill of exploration and the power of human connections that transcend borders," she said.