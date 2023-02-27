ADB honours immediate past MD

Agricultural Development Bank has organised a send-off ceremony in honour of its immediate past Managing Director, Dr. John Kofi Mensah.

Dr. John Kofi Mensah retired on November 30, 2022, having steered the affairs of the bank for over five years.

Present at the ceremony were the board of directors, executive committee (EXCO) members, heads of departments, area managers, staff of the bank, family members, friends, and well wishers.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of the bank, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali acknowledged the contribution of the immediate past Managing Director to the growth of the bank.

“Dr. John Kofi Mensah led a strategic vision of refocusing the bank to its core mandate of agricultural financing with the aim of ensuring a significant portion of its loan portfolio was dedicated to the agricultural sector,” he said.

Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali added; “Following my appointment as a DMD (Deputy Managing Director), I was lucky to have learnt a lot from the rich experience of Dr. Mensah whom I worked with for over 5 years. On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff, we celebrate you today and wish you well in your future endeavors”.

On his part, the Board Chairman, Dasaabre Akuamoah Agyepong II expressed the board’s profound appreciation to Dr. Kofi Mensah for his leadership and contribution towards the growth of the bank.

Dr John Kofi Mensah, who was visibly moved by the outpouring of support, thanked the board, the Managing Director, staff and all other stakeholders for their support during his tenure.

During his tenure, Dr John Kofi Mensah oversaw a number of initiatives, including branch network expansion as well as repositioning the Bank as a leader in Agribusiness Financing in Ghana.