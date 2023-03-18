At least 5 people dead in Ada boat disaster

Benjamin Xornam Glover Mar - 18 - 2023 , 18:12

At least five people have been reported dead in a Volta Lake accident after a boat they were traveling in capsized at Azizakpe in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region on Saturday.

Information reaching Graphic Online indicate the affected persons were traveling from Azizanya to Azizakpe, an over-bank community for a funeral when the accident occurred.

The incident which occurred around 9 am on Saturday, March 18, 2023 was allegedly caused by strong winds.

A survivor, Gifty Mamle Agbasi said all the people on the canoe were not wearing life jackets.

According to her, there was not single life jacket onboard adding that apart from two crates of drinks that were onboard, the canoe carried no goods.



We were more than the number the boat was supposed to take and the operator told us that nothing will happen, she said

She added that few minutes after the canoe set off, the boat capsized but she was fortunate to have been saved by some rescuers who rushed in with canoes.

