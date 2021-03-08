Active Covid-19 cases in Ghana drop to less than 5000; death toll now 656

The active Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Ghana have dropped from over 8000 to less than 5000 in the last four weeks.
There were a total of 4,782 active cases as of Friday, March 5, 2021 with a death toll of 656.
Ghana's total case count of the disease since March 12, 2020 is 86,737 with a total of 929,189 tests done.
Total recoveries are 81,299.
At a press briefing on the disease at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region on Monday, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said daily reported cases have also declined from 800 cases to about 400 over the past four weeks showing a gradual improvement of the general situation of the disease in Ghana as of now.
The daily reported cases are sometimes below 400 in the past four weeks, according to Dr Kuma-Aboagye.
The daily admissions which is a marker of the situation has dropped from about 270 people on admission daily to 150 cases in Greater Accra.
Dr Kuma-Aboagye said as of Friday March 5, 2021, a total of 86,737 cases had been detected in Ghana and 929,189 (29,973/1M) tests done.
-
Total of 86,737 cases detected and 929,189 (29,973/1M) tests done; -cumulative positivity rate (9.3% )
-
81,299 (93.7%) discharges / recoveries ,
-
656 deaths (CFR of 0.76%),
-
Total active cases are 4,782 (5.5% )
The Greater Accra Region is still the epicentre and currently all 16 regions and 252 districts of Ghana have ever reported cases,
Breakdown of COVID-19 cases on Admission as of March 6, 2021
-
Total cases on admission - 177
-
Total critical cases - 25
-
Total severe cases - 66
-
Total mild to moderate cases - 86
Kotoka International Airport Updates as of March 8, 2021
- A total of 1,260 cases recorded among international arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport
- Majority are non Ghanaian citizens (729 or 57.9%)
- Males 785 (62.3%) and Females 475 (37.7%)
- Total tested 185,406
- Cumulative Positivity is 0.68%
In terms of cases recorded in schools Dr Kuma-Aboagye gave the following figures
-
A total of 281 schools have recorded cases of COVID-19 among students/pupils
-
Cumulative total cases stands at 1,709
-
Active case count as of the 7th March 2021 was 381 (77.7% have recovered)
He said the North East region is the only region with no cases recorded in schools.
Four regions, Ahafo, Bono, North and Upper West have no active cases among students.
Next steps
The next steps are that Ghana will continue to pursue additional vaccines for health workers in other districts and regions to be vaccinated, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said.
He said there are plans to acquire additional Cold Chain equipment including ultra negative freezers, sustain public education on adherence to safety protocols and vaccine uptake.
Going forward, Dr Kuma Aboagye said a vaccine App would be used for appointment and pre-registration.
